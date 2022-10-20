South Carolina football coaches evaluate Spencer Rattler’s development

COLUMBIA — South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler has had an inconsistent showing over his first six games in a Gamecock jersey, and although he may not be the superstar fans hoped for, the coaching staff still has high hopes for the Oklahoma transfer’s potential.

Rattler Ranks in the bottom half of the SEC in most statistical categories: He is 10th in passing yards, 10th in quarterback rating and eighth in completion percentage. The one category he leads the conference in is interceptions with eight, and he is third in sacks taken with 12.

However, Rattler’s numbers have drastically improved over South Carolina’s (4-2, 1-2 SEC) last three games. His completion percentage in the first three weeks of the season averaged 58.5% but is up to over 75% from Weeks 4-6. His accuracy has also improved with three interceptions since Week 4 compared to five in the first three games.

Beamer attributed some of the changes to the Gamecocks’ improving run game creating more options for Rattler. He also noted that several players have been learning the Gamecocks’ offense alongside the quarterback. Leading receiver Antwane Wells is a transfer from James Madison, running back Christian Beal-Smith is a transfer from Wake Forest, and tight end Austin Stogner came with Rattler from Oklahoma.

“Running the ball better certainly helps that … it opens up more things in the passing game,” Beamer said. “It’s also Year 1 for him in this system, and he did not play with … any of our receivers last year. I knew that as the season went on, he and our offense from a passing game standpoint would continue to get better . They continue to get more and more comfortable and confident with each other.”

Offensive Coordinator Marcus Satterfield said he has been impressed with Rattler’s week-to-week dedication to making small improvements.

“We talked about communication and him telling me things he’s comfortable with and going through the fire and going through some of these games and feeling each other out,” Satterfield said. “We’re getting better acquainted with exactly what we can do best, and I think just his commitment to development is what you’re seeing right now. He’s one of the best young men I’ve ever been around.”

Satterfield also praised the way Rattler has embraced his role as a leader on the team and said the two have a strong collaborative dynamic in game planning and on the sidelines.

“The neat thing about Spencer is he knows a lot of football, and there’s certain things that he’s learning about football. He’s not one of those guys that tries to act like he knows everything,” Satterfield said. ” If he doesn’t know it, he accepts it … and he fights to improve. When things are going crazy and even I may be losing my mind, he’ll just wink at me and smile and it kind of calms me down … (His emotions are) never too high and never too low.”

Beamer said there are no major changes he is looking to see from Rattler in the second half of the season, and he was impressed with his quarterback’s performance in the team’s historic 24-14 win over No. 18 Kentucky — the first ranked win of Beamer’s tenure.

“I think he’s done a nice job. He’s led us to three straight wins, so I think Spencer’s doing a lot of really good things for us,” Beamer said. “I want him to continue to lead our offense and win football games. I told him at Halftime of the Kentucky game that he was going to have to make some plays to help us win this thing and he did. I’m proud of his leadership that night in Lexington, and that needs to just continue to grow.”