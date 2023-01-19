South Carolina Football Coach Visits 2023 Target Elijah Caldwell

Shane Beamer and South Carolina’s football staff are just about done with the 2023 recruiting class and are gearing up for what could be a Spectacular run in the upcoming 2024 recruiting cycle.

The Gamecocks, however, still have a couple of 2023 targets left on their high school recruiting board, one of which is freak athlete Nyckoles Harbor, who’s set to announce his decision on February 1st.

The other target is South Carolina native Elijah Caldwell, who received an offer from the state’s flagship university on January 6th. Caldwell caught the attention of South Carolina’s football staff after a banner senior season where he recorded 77 catches for 1,365 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns at Northwestern High School.

