South Carolina football adds RB, TE commitments from transfer Portal

COLUMBIA — Amid major losses to the transfer portal, South Carolina football picked up two key transfer commitments Sunday from Florida tight end Nick Elksnis and Newberry College running back Mario Anderson.

Elksnis, a redshirt freshman, is from Jacksonville, Florida and was a three-star prospect out of high school. He was the No. 18 tight end in the class of 2021 and committed to Florida after decommitting from Penn State. South Carolina was among his original offers, as were Clemson, Tennessee and North Carolina.

At Florida, the 6-foot-6, 243-pound tight end played most of his snaps on special teams. He appeared in four games in 2021 and five in 2022 but did not record any stats over his two seasons.

Anderson, a Summerville native, was not high on any recruiting radars coming out of Stratford High School. According to 247Sports, Newberry was his lone offer and he did not receive any star rating. At Newberry, Anderson exploded onto the scene, rushing for more than 1,200 yards in both 2021 and 2022.

This season, the 5-foot-9, 210-pound running back recorded 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.4 yards per carry for the Wolves. He was named a Division II first-team All-American and selected as a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Tight end and running back were both areas of high need for the Gamecocks. South Carolina lost star tight end Jaheim Bell to Florida State in the transfer portal, and star running back Marshawn Lloyd is also in the portal, although he has yet to commit to another program.

Tight end Austin Stogner, who transferred to South Carolina from Oklahoma last year, reentered the Portal to return to the Sooners for 2023, and tight end Traevon Kenion announced he was “stepping away from football” after the regular season ended.

The Gamecocks will also lose No. 2 running back Christian Beal-Smith and top remaining tight end Nate Adkins after the Gator Bowl, as both are out of eligibility. South Carolina (8-4, 4-4 SEC) concludes the regular season in the Gator Bowl against Notre Dame (8-4) on Dec. 30 (3:30 p.m., ESPN).