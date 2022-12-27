South Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Notre Dame and South Carolina are slated to end their 2022 seasons in a Matchup in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl! It’s a matchup of two 8-4 teams that finished the season on a strong note, with the Gamecocks winning their final two games, both over ranked opponents, and the Irish winning five of their last six games.

Game Date: Friday – December 30th
Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Start Time: 3:30 PM ET
Network: ESPN

