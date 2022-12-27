South Carolina Depth Chart vs Notre Dame

Notre Dame and South Carolina are slated to end their 2022 seasons in a Matchup in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl! It’s a matchup of two 8-4 teams that finished the season on a strong note, with the Gamecocks winning their final two games, both over ranked opponents, and the Irish winning five of their last six games.

Game Date: Friday – December 30th

Location: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Start Time: 3:30 PM ET

Network: ESPN

South Carolina has released its depth chart for the matchup.

SOUTH CAROLINA OFFENSE

South Carolina starting running back Marshawn Lloyd has opted out and entered the transfer portal. As did the top two tight ends, Jaheim Bell (Florida State) and Austin Stogner (Oklahoma), who have already found new homes.

SOUTH CAROLINA DEFENSE

Defensive tackle Zach Pickenscornerback Darius Rush and cornerback Cam Smith all opted out of the Bowl game all opted out of the game as well, but they are all headed to the NFL Draft.

