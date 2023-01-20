South Carolina Coach compliments Ralph, Vanderbilt Women’s basketball

South Carolina Women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley had high praise for Vanderbilt Women’s basketball and Shea Ralph after their matchup Thursday night.

“Their guards can play if they didn’t have to play so many heavy minutes,” Staley said after the Gamecocks’ 96-48 win. “They will be something to deal with. I think the fact that they have to play a lot of minutes really has an impact on the overall game. But you can see that they they did a job on us and they forced us to guard them . And I know when (Ralph) gets her team in here, they’re going to be a team to be reckoned with.”

With just eight healthy players, the Commodores (9-11, 0-6 SEC) have relied heavily on the production of two grad transfer guards: Marnelle Garraud and Ciaja Harbison. Garraud was Vanderbilt’s top scorer against South Carolina with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists. Harbison had nine points, and Demi Washington had eight points and six rebounds.

Harbison played 37 minutes and Garraud played 34. Ralph cited late-game fatigue as a factor in the large scoring margin. Harbison has played 35 or more minutes in 13 of 17 games she has appeared in this season and Garraud has played 35 or more minutes in 11 of 20 games.

The Gamecocks overwhelmed the Commodores with size and saw 11 different players score a point − three more than Vanderbilt had available at all.

“I thought we got tired. I thought they did a great job,” Ralph said. ” … We’ve come up against the South Carolina team quite a few times what she’s done is truly remarkable. And, you know, some of those players I recruited a little bit, so you know what they’re going to do , and you still can’t stop them from doing it. That’s pretty impressive. You know exactly what they’re going to do … and they’ll just keep doing it until they get what they want. And so I think what we found was, we were able to do it for a short period of time, and then we just got tired.”

