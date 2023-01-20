South Carolina Coach compliments Ralph, Vanderbilt Women’s basketball

South Carolina Women’s basketball Coach Dawn Staley had high praise for Vanderbilt Women’s basketball and Shea Ralph after their matchup Thursday night.

“Their guards can play if they didn’t have to play so many heavy minutes,” Staley said after the Gamecocks’ 96-48 win. “They will be something to deal with. I think the fact that they have to play a lot of minutes really has an impact on the overall game. But you can see that they they did a job on us and they forced us to guard them . And I know when (Ralph) gets her team in here, they’re going to be a team to be reckoned with.”

With just eight healthy players, the Commodores (9-11, 0-6 SEC) have relied heavily on the production of two grad transfer guards: Marnelle Garraud and Ciaja Harbison. Garraud was Vanderbilt’s top scorer against South Carolina with 15 points, two rebounds and two assists. Harbison had nine points, and Demi Washington had eight points and six rebounds.

