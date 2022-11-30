South Carolina basketball star to start vs. UCLA

COLUMBIA — South Carolina Women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston will start in the Gamecocks’ Matchup against No. 15 UCLA at Colonial Life Arena after dealing with an injury earlier this week.

Boston suffered a right ankle injury in South Carolina’s 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday, and Coach Dawn Staley said Monday it would be a game-time decision when the Gamecocks (6-0) faced the Bruins (7-0) on Tuesday (7 p.m., SEC Network). Boston exited in the second quarter against Hampton and returned to the bench late in the third wearing a walking boot on her left foot.

