South Carolina basketball star gets career high vs Auburn

COLUMBIA — South Carolina men’s basketball star GG Jackson crumbled under pressure in the Gamecocks’ first ranked Matchup of the 2022-23 season against No. 9 Tennessee is Jan. 7. The freshman Phenom scored zero points on eight attempts and left the court in frustration before the alma mater played after the 85-42 loss.

There was no sign of that version of Jackson in the Gamecocks’ 81-66 loss against No. 16 Auburn (16-3, 6-1) on Saturday. He put up a career-high 30 points shooting 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, marking the best individual scoring performance by any player this season.

“That Tennessee game, I definitely settled a lot when I could’ve tried to get to the basket and get fouled,” Jackson said. “(Assistant) Coach Tanner Brunson, he works out with me every other morning and we just work on ripping the ball and getting to the basket, so just being coachable helped me tonight. … Before this game, I came in 30 minutes before warmups and I was just working on my mid-range, any shots, anything to just loosen up and get prepared.”

Jackson said he challenged himself mentally this week to avoid getting caught up in social media comments about his performances. Before the Auburn game, Jackson’s season high was 24 points against Eastern Michigan; he had yet to surpass 20 points against any Power 5 opponent.

“There’s a lot of pressure on him, and you’ve got to imagine every single time we play another team, they’re always going to say something about who they perceive as your best player,” Coach Lamont Paris said. “The bench is going to be on you, the fans are going to be on you. Then you’ve got a guy that’s got his story: the decommitment from North Carolina, you’re No. 1 in the class, all these things . You’re going to hear a crazy amount of that every day, so to respond to that as a guy that just turned 18 years old, it’s not easy.”

Paris openly expressed frustration with Jackson’s lack of composure after South Carolina (8-11, 1-5 SEC) lost to Tennessee, but he commended the freshman’s mental growth over the intervening weeks following his performance against the Tigers.

“I heard his voice in huddles in a positive way. He was very active,” Paris said. “Our overall energy level goes as his does. That’s just who he is. He’s a dynamic person, a dynamic personality, and I think as a general rule if he’s high in the energy category, it’d be very difficult for our team not to have a high level of energy.”

Jackson’s improved attitude manifested itself in his stat line beyond the points. He also logged a team-high eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

“He’s going to the Offensive glass more effectively, even though he got maybe three (offensive rebounds), but a couple of times that he didn’t get it, he didn’t Hang his head as if that wasn’t worth my effort to go in there and not get it,” Paris said. “It was like, I’ll get the next one and he was running back. That’s what we need. That’s what he has to be, and who he’s going to be one day. I don’t know when it’ll be, but one day he’s going to be a dude like that.”