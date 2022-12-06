South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn’t pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early

Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned.

While fellow Faith Christian Academy Classmates will endure full course workloads – Kitts is packing up the moving van.

The five-star basketball Recruit is enrolling in college early – at the University of South Carolina, the reigning NCAA Division I Women’s champion.

* POWER 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS, Dec. 3

That wasn’t necessarily the plan six weeks ago when Kitts, a 6-foot-2 forward ranked No. 17 in ESPN.com’s class-of-2023 rankings, was in the middle of her whirlwind college tour.

