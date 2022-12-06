South Carolina basketball signee Chloe Kitts couldn’t pass up this golden opportunity: Enrolling early

Florida teenager Chloe Kitts has an interesting week planned.

While fellow Faith Christian Academy Classmates will endure full course workloads – Kitts is packing up the moving van.

The five-star basketball Recruit is enrolling in college early – at the University of South Carolina, the reigning NCAA Division I Women’s champion.

* POWER 25 GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS, Dec. 3

That wasn’t necessarily the plan six weeks ago when Kitts, a 6-foot-2 forward ranked No. 17 in ESPN.com’s class-of-2023 rankings, was in the middle of her whirlwind college tour.

It just happened.

“It wasn’t really a hard choice,” Kitts said. “Probably the only pressure point I’ve had (this fall) was where to go to college. Other than that … not playing high school basketball, I am fine with that. I’d rather be in college.”

A Washington native, Kitts has made a quick Ascent in the national scene – first as a ninth grader at the Master’s Academy and then the past two seasons at the acclaimed DME Academy.

Her summer got really hectic when the All-American was selected for the USA Basketball Women’s Under-18 National Team that won the gold medal at the FIBA ​​U18 Americas Championship in Mexico.

Kitts was a big contributor in the team’s undefeated run through the tournament (6-0), averaging 7.7 points, 5.8 points, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 16.2 minutes of action – including a personal-best 16-point outing against El Salvador.

“Then it was back to AAU, and right after that – to school,” Kitts said. “Then the visits started.”

Kitts’ original plan was to finish up at Faith Christian Academy and play with Younger sister Kylee (father, Jason, is the school’s former Athletic director, too). But when she went on her official trip to South Carolina, coaches said the program had two extra scholarship-offer spots on this year’s roster for an early enrollee.

The idea stuck with Kitts as she finished up her final visit at Louisville, especially since she was in the process of finishing up her senior year in six weeks of online courses.

Eventually, that is the path she decided to follow – and drove to Columbia, SC to commit to Dawn Staley in person (after the family scheduled a Zoom call to announce her intentions).

“My Ultimate goal is to win a national championship,” Kitts said, “and become a pro.”

Her departure date is Dec. 9 (Friday). In the meantime, she will continue to do skill training in the late morning, go to conditioning and weight-training at Sports Performance in the early afternoon – and find open-basketball runs with the men at the local LA Fitness.

“It’s like a family (at South Carolina),” Kitts said. “They do everything together.”