South Carolina basketball beats Clemson, 60-58, is a buzzer-beater

COLUMBIA – South Carolina basketball Coach Lamont Paris got the present he wanted on his birthday.

Chico Carter Jr. made a fadeaway jumper after contact with 0.3 seconds left Friday night and South Carolina beat Clemson, 60-58, at Colonial Life Arena.

“The ball went inside the rim and hit all of the net,” Paris said. “That’s exactly what I wanted.”

Clemson rallied from seven points down in the closing three minutes to tie it at 58 on a pair of free throws by Brevin Galloway with 7.8 seconds left. But South Carolina drove the floor and Carter created space for the game-winner as he hit from just outside the lane.

“Chico took it upon himself,” Paris said. “He made a physical play, he got inside the paint and got to a point where he could make a shot. If you get close enough, you can make contested shots or off-balance shots. You can’t do that from the 3 -point line. It was good to see him put his head down, embrace a little contact and get in there to make a play.”

When Clemson Coach Brad Brownell arrived in the media room, he asked for a towel to wipe sweat from a chair that Carter had just vacated from his postgame interview.

“Where’s the Southern hospitality?” Brownell said. “Last-second shot and now this?”

Carter led South Carolina with 16 points and GG Jackson had 12. For Clemson, PJ Hall returned from injury and made his season debut to score 15 points off the bench. Chase Hunter had 13 points and five assists with five rebounds.

Clemson (1-1) and South Carolina (2-0) both play USC Upstate in their next home games. The Tigers will play host to the Spartans on Tuesday at Littlejohn Coliseum and the Gamecocks will play host Nov. 25.

PJ Hall strong in debut for Clemson

Hall’s debut was rather unexpected because he was said to be out until late this month while still recovering from a knee injury. He was cleared Tuesday, Brownell said, if there were no setbacks in practice. Last season, he led the Tigers in scoring and blocked shots last season while playing on a fractured foot. He didn’t start against South Carolina but entered during the first media timeout and led the Tigers with seven points and four rebounds at the half. Hall finished with 22 minutes of action.

“They kind of used this game as motivation to get back by this point. I didn’t think it would happen,” Brownell said. “… It’s remarkable that he played as well as he did. It really is. This poor guy, with all he’s had to deal with since last year playing hurt and really no offseason, just conditioning and a little bit of individual basketball stuff . The last two weeks he’s been practicing with our team. But for him to finish as many plays as he did is a Testament to his talent.”

Clemson not physical enough on rebounds

South Carolina had 19 Offensive rebounds and five of them came on a crucial possession with about three minutes left. The Gamecocks missed two stick-backs but kept the ball, dished out for a 3-point try, missed that, missed another stick-back and finally Josh Gray banked in a shot while being knocked to the ground. His three-point play gave South Carolina a 58-51 lead. Gray had 10 rebounds, five on offense, in 19 minutes off the bench.

“I told the guys in the locker room, ‘Guys, I don’t know what else to do to help us defensive rebound,’ ” Brownell said. “That was the No. 1 thing on the Scouting report. They’re going to rebound the ball. They’re sending three and four every time. They’re big and strong. … Our guards haven’t done a good job of helping. That’s problematic. … Some guys like to rebound. Some guys don’t. We need to start embracing physicality a little more. That probably cost us the game.”

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.