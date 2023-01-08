South Carolina at Mississippi State: Live Stream Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The nation’s No. 1 ranked team South Carolina will head on the road this weekend to take on SEC opponent Mississippi State. The Gamecocks are perfect and undefeated 15-0 overall this season and 3-0 against conference opponents. Only LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee are also undefeated in the SEC. They routed Auburn in their last game 94-42. Kamilla Cardoso, the team’s center, led the way with 16 points on six-for-seven shooting off the bench. 12 different players scored while three of the five starters ended in double figures. The Bulldogs are 12-4 overall this season and just 1-2 against SEC opponents.

