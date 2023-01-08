South Carolina at Mississippi State: Live Stream Women’s Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

The nation’s No. 1 ranked team South Carolina will head on the road this weekend to take on SEC opponent Mississippi State. The Gamecocks are perfect and undefeated 15-0 overall this season and 3-0 against conference opponents. Only LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss and Tennessee are also undefeated in the SEC. They routed Auburn in their last game 94-42. Kamilla Cardoso, the team’s center, led the way with 16 points on six-for-seven shooting off the bench. 12 different players scored while three of the five starters ended in double figures. The Bulldogs are 12-4 overall this season and just 1-2 against SEC opponents.

How to Watch South Carolina at Mississippi State in Women’s College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Game Time: 1 pm ET

TV: SEC Network

They are one of four teams that are 1-2 in conference play. Their conference win came against Vanderbilt, but they dropped their last game against Tennessee.

In the loss, Jessika Carter led the team with 21 points while also pulling down a team-high nine rebounds. Anastasia Hayes dished out a team-high 11 assists in the loss.

