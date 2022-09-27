South Asian Visual Arts Network is arranging an in-person and virtual Flood Relief Art Auction in New York – Art & Culture

The South Asian Visual Arts Network (SAVAN), a collective of South Asian artists and arts workers, is organizing an art auction, both virtually and in person in New York City, on Friday. All of the proceeds from the auction will go towards flood relief efforts in Pakistan.

They described the extent of damage caused and dropped details about the event, hoping people can make it. “Over 30 million people have been affected by the Monsoon rains in Pakistan, which began in June 2022, exacerbated by glacial melting brought on by climate change, a result of global fossil fuels. The calamity is unprecedented,” they wrote. “More than one-third of Pakistan is under water. The torrential Monsoon rain has brought about the most intense flooding in the country’s history, resulting in devastation on a Massive scale, requiring urgent collective action.”

It is scheduled for 6pm to 9pm but the bidding link for the virtual segment of the auction is currently live. It will close on September 30 at 9pm EST. “Head to the link tree in our bio to take a look at some of the pieces being auctioned,” they added. The featured artists include Misha Japanwala, Ruby Chishti, Fiza Khatri, Sunil Gupta, Saks Afridi, Jaishri Abichandani, Park McArthur, Qinza Najm, Ambreen Qureshi and many more.

The fundraiser is among many events being held to raise money for people affected by the floods. There is a concert organized by Lahooti on October 2 in collaboration with the KMC at Burns Garden in Karachi. The event includes a concert and a folk art market, and all proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to the cause. There is another concert the same day at the Karachi Gymkhana for the same cause. The performers include Singers Asim Azhar, Aima Baig and the Young Stunners. The recently held Hum Awards also donated a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales to flood relief efforts.

If you wish to help out in any capacity, you can refer to our extensive list of organizations and contribute.