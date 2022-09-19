South Arts Pittsburgh members’ work shines at Bethel Park show

If it qualifies as an art medium, Sue Denner probably has tackled it.

Whether she produces graphics or paints using acrylics, oils or watercolors, the past president of South Arts Pittsburgh continues to cultivate her creativity.

“I’ve been sketching since I was in grade school, really, and have taken a lifetime of classes,” she said. “I used to work in clay, so I sculpt, as well. It’s very different.”

Examples of her work were among the wide variety of pieces exhibited by South Arts members during their Sept. 17 art show at the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center in Bethel Park, a 117-year-old former center for education that has been undergoing a major series of renovations for the past six years.

Among the Improvements are new windows and fresh coats of paint, which on a sunny Saturday allowed for optimal viewing conditions in the one-time Classroom housing the art show.

“It’s amazing how they brought this building back to life again,” Denner said.

She is a longtime member of South Arts Pittsburgh, founded in 1984 to bring education, cultural Outreach and Networking opportunities to the community through various art programs. The group also has begun offering a scholarship, with 2022 Bethel Park High School Graduate Julia Marshall, who is studying art education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, as the first recipient.

Current South Arts classes include tole painting, figure drawing and an open paint session, plus a new one in somewhat of an unconventional medium: Kim Evans of Divergence Design is teaching how to make earring and bracelets by hammering metal.

The group is seeking instructors for further offerings, according to Jeanie Slater, South Arts co-president with Tony Condello.

“We’re looking to expand, but it’s hard to coordinate with the artists’ schedules. And this place’s schedule is becoming very popular, too,” Slater said about the ever-increasing use of the arts and history center.

Highlighting the display of her work at the art show were several mixed-media pieces that she created using combinations of everyday materials, such as cheesecloth, buttons, dried tea bags and homemade collage paper.

“These are pieces of paper from an old dictionary,” she said while explaining some of the details. “This is even some kind of a seed pod. You never know what inspires.”

One of her inspirations is the music she listens to while working. In fact, she titled a trio of her pieces after songs: “Let It Be,” “What a Wonderful World” and “Come Sail Away,” by the Beatles, Louis Armstrong and Styx, respectively.

Another artist represented at the show was Josie Huffman, who is nearing completion of her bachelor’s degree in Psychology at Chatham University.

“I’m brand new, so I’m trying out different techniques, different media and different styles,” she said about her work on display. “It was a little bit of a Pandemic project. I was bored at home, so I wanted to try to start a new hobby. And I’m close with Sue, so it just seemed like something that would be really cool, because she could help me and get me started on it.”

Along with assisting in that regard, Denner introduced Huffman to South Arts Pittsburgh, where she is learning plenty from her 50-plus fellow members.

“They’re really nice,” Huffman said. “They’re awesome.”

For more information, visit www.southartspittsburgh.org.