South Arts honors Bethel Park Residents as ‘202 Years of Artists’

After taking a break for the winter, Jean Benson plans to resume teaching classes in tole painting.

In the meantime, John Del Monte probably isn’t planning to take much of a break from sketching.

At ages 104 and 98, respectively, the Bethel Park Residents continue to impress fellow South Arts Pittsburgh members with their enduring talents and, of course, their longevity.

For its latest members’ meeting, the nonprofit cultural paid tribute to Benson and Del Monte with “202 Years of Artists,” a program that featured samples of their work on display while providing an opportunity for them to talk about their lives.

Del Monte, for example, recalled the Adventure of voyaging Overseas in 1953.

“I spent eight months in Europe, sketching,” he said. “I traveled all over, and I ended up in Denmark.”

While there, he received a letter requesting his return home.

“I went down to France and at Le Havre, I picked up the SS United States,” Del Monte said about boarding the fastest liner to ever cross the Atlantic Ocean. “And we had hurricanes.”

That hardly deterred him from returning to Europe. Starting in 1968 and for nearly half a century afterwards, he took groups of art students he taught in Pittsburgh to learn in Lucca, Italy, a city that tends to maintain its Renaissance-era appearance.

Speaking of which, a good bit of Del Monte’s work on display during “202 Years of Artists” — held at Bethel Park’s Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, where he maintains an upstairs studio — is reminiscent of centuries-old creations.

Over the years, he has filled dozens of sketchbooks with all kinds of images, including those of the edible variety.

“I always say, before you eat it, sketch it,” he said. “When I was in Europe, I sketched. I ate after.”

Benson also often finds food to be an applicable theme with tole painting, decorative artwork on the likes of plates, cups, utensils, cutting boards, furniture and any number of other objects. In the spring, she’ll lead classes at the Schoolhouse once again.

“She does this with a loyal group of ladies who come here on Monday afternoon,” Jeanie Slater, South Arts co-president, said.

The organization also offers Friday Painters sessions from 10 am to noon, open to the public at no charge, with participants providing their own art supplies. Figure Drawing Sessions, held from 6:30 to 9 pm every other Wednesday, are $12 per session. Contact Pat Barefoot at [email protected] to attend or for more information.

South Arts Pittsburgh, based at the Schoolhouse Arts and History Center, was founded in 1984 to bring education, cultural Outreach and Networking opportunities to the community through various art programs. Membership is not limited to experienced artists, and sponsorship opportunities are available.

For more information, visit www.southartspittsburgh.org or email [email protected]