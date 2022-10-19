South Alabama vs. Troy prediction, odds, line: 2022 Week 8 college football picks, best bets from proven model

Supremacy in the West Division of the Sun Belt Conference will be on the line when the South Alabama Jaguars host the Troy Trojans on Thursday at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. The Jaguars (5-1, 2-0 in Sun Belt), who were picked in the preseason to finish second in the division behind Louisiana, lead the West. They enter Thursday’s game on a three-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Trojans (5-2, 3-1), who were projected to finish third, sit in second place in the division. They have won four in a row.

Kickoff is at 7:30 pm ET. The Jaguars are 3-point favorites in the latest South Alabama vs. Troy odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.



Here are the college football odds and betting lines for Troy vs. South Alabama:

South Alabama vs. Troy spread: Jaguars -3

South Alabama vs. Troy over/under: 46.5 points

South Alabama vs. Troy money line: Jaguars -165, Trojans +140

USA: The Jaguars rank fifth in the country in turnover margin (+8)

TROY: The Trojans are second in the Sun Belt in passing yards per game (312.7)



Why South Alabama can cover

South Alabama has been winning the turnover battle all season. The Jaguars have forced 14 turnovers while committing just six this season. Their +8 turnover margin ranks fifth in the country. That bodes well for South Alabama, who’s facing a Troy team that is -1 in turnover margin.

In addition, South Alabama is coming off its best Offensive game of the season. In last week’s win over Louisiana-Monroe, the Jaguars set season-highs in rushing yards (195), passing yards (420) and total yards (615). Quarterback Carter Bradley set a school record with 420 passing yards on 25 of 33 passing.

Why Troy can cover

Troy has been strong at stopping the run recently. The Trojans have held five of their last six opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. Over the last six games, Troy has limited opponents to 85.5 rushing yards per game and 2.57 yards per carry, which would rank sixth and second in the country, respectively.

In addition, the Trojans have a prolific passing offense. Troy Ranks second in the conference and 17th in the country in passing yards per game (312.7). Quarterback Gunnar Watson is third in the Sun Belt in passing yards per game (281.8) and fourth in yards per completion (13.9).



The model is leaning Under on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 44 points.

