South Alabama basketball finishes off 2-1 weekend at Savannah tournament

South Alabama went 2-1 over the weekend at the Hostilo Hoops Community Classic, played in Savannah, Ga.

The Jaguars (3-4) beat Evansville 78-67 on Friday before falling 62-60 to Towson on Saturday. USA clinched a winning weekend by winning 84-70 over Robert Morris on Sunday.

Point guard Isaiah Moore was named to the all-tournament team for South Alabama. He averaged 22.3 points, 6.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds in the three games.

South Alabama 84, Robert Morris 70 (Sunday)

Moore scored 28 points to lead the way for the Jaguars, who led throughout. The senior point guard has led South Alabama in scoring for six consecutive games.

Kevin Samuel added a double-double for South Alabama, scoring 23 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in addition to four blocked shots. Greg Parham (14 points) and Judah Brown (10) were also in double figures scoring for the Jaguars.

Josh Corbin scored 19 points to lead the way for Robert Morris, which falls to 2-5.

Towson 62, South Alabama 60 (Saturday)

The Jaguars led by three at halftime, but could not hold on against the Tigers.

Cameron Holden scored 19 points for Towson, including a driving layup with 10 minutes remaining to put his team on top for good. The Tigers (7-1) led by as many as nine at 51-42 before the Jaguars rallied but never re-took the lead.

Moore again led South Alabama in scoring with 18 points, along with six assists. Owen White added 15 points for South Alabama.

South Alabama 78, Evansville 67 (Friday)

Moore scored 21 points and dished out nine assists for the Jaguars, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Samuel added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Owen scored 14 points on four 3-pointers.

Blaise Beauchamp scored 18 points to lead the way for Evansville.

South Alabama is back in action on Wednesday at Florida Atlantic. Tip-off is set for 6 pm