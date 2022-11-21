Sources: The Citadel is making a change atop its football program

A season of virtually unprecedented change is continuing in the tradition-rich Southern Conference.

Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that The Citadel is making a change atop its football program, becoming the third SoCon school this fall to change leadership at the head coaching position. Wofford made a change midseason and earlier Sunday, Veteran VMI head Coach Scott Wachenheim stepped down from the Keydets’ program.

