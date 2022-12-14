Sources Say goes LIVE to talk Kentucky basketball, recruiting

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Zack Geoghegan for Episode 224 of the Sources Say Podcast, another LIVE edition of the show breaking down the latest in Kentucky basketball and recruiting — specifically the team’s win over Yale and upcoming Matchup vs. UCLA.

Also, UK signees Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard matched up in the Play-By-Play Classic in Louisville with John Calipari and Orlando Antigua in attendance. How’d they play? And where are Kentucky’s coaches off to next on the recruiting trail?

The Sources Say crew is live on YouTube now breaking it all down. Tune in, leave comments and ask questions below:

