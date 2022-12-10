Sources: Lipscomb Academy seeking to replace Trent Dilfer with former NFL star Jason Witten

After seeing Trent Dilfer lead the program to unprecedented heights, including last week’s second-straight state title in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association playoffs, Nashville’s Lipscomb Academy is working to land another former high-profile NFL star.

