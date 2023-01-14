Sources: Fast-rising Armstrong, one of college football’s top young defensive coaches, is on the verge of major Power-5 opportunity

A couple years ago, when Will Hall hired him, Austin Armstrong made history as college football’s youngest defensive coordinator at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.

Now Armstrong, who’s engineered a remarkable defensive turnaround as the defensive coordinator at Southern Miss, is poised for a career leap that’s going to resonate throughout college football.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button