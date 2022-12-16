Sources: DC United in advanced talks for Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich

DC United are in advanced talks to sign Poland international central midfielder Mateusz Klich from Leeds United, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. The deal isn’t 100% done, but has reached advanced stages.

Klich wouldn’t be a Designated Player if the deal gets over the line.

Klich, 32, has 41 caps with Poland and has been with Leeds since 2017, joining when they were in the Championship (England’s second division). The hard-working midfielder was an integral part of Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20, appearing in 45 of the club’s 46 league games as they won the title.

In the Premier League, Klich was a key player in avoiding relegation over the last two seasons, appearing in all but eight of Leeds’ 76 matches between 2020-22. This season, with the addition of US men’s national team Captain Tyler Adams, Klich hasn’t been as involved. He’s appeared in 11 league matches, all off the bench.

Klich played in a friendly for Leeds United on Thursday, scoring the game-winning goal against LaLiga side Elche. As news broke before the game that DC United and others were interested in Klich, American manager Jesse Marsch was asked about his future.

“It’s not totally clear yet. We should hold off on saying anything,” March said. “There’s been conversations but nothing’s concrete. Obviously there’s a lot of love for Mateusz in the group, he’s been incredible.”