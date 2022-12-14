Sources: David Beaty returning to college football on Tom Herman’s Florida Atlantic staff

David Beaty is returning to college football as a member of Tom Herman’s new Florida Atlantic staff, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday.

Beaty’s specific role is to be determined, sources said, but he’ll have a prominent role in shaping the offense.

