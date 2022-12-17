Source: Chicago Bulls Currently “Evaluating All Their Options”

While the NBA trade deadline is still over eight weeks away, teams around the league are already beginning to formulate their plans for what could wind up turning into a very fast-paced race and one of these teams is the Chicago Bulls.

Currently finding themselves with an 11-17 record, the Bulls have really struggled to find consistency from their current roster.

Chicago has not won more than two consecutive games this season, Lonzo Ball’s health continues to be a dark cloud that hangs over this franchise and the big elephant in the room is whether or not the front-office should look to start over and gather as many future assets as they can, while they can.

