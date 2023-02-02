Soup-er fundraiser returning to New Bern for arts, hunger relief

The 13th annual Empty Bowls event will return to New Bern on Thursday, Feb. 23 to raise money for local hunger relief and arts programming.

The event will be held at Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way, from 11 am-1 pm

Empty Bowls is a partnership between Religious Community Services and Craven Arts Council and Gallery to raise money for local stop-hunger and arts programming efforts in Craven County.

The event unites local businesses, religious and civic groups, professional and amateur potters and restaurants. Attendees will receive their choice of a handmade Bowl or Kitchenware from a selection of hundreds, plus two bowls of soup from local restaurants, churches, and community groups.

Since its inception, Empty Bowls has grown to include multiple happenings, woodcraft, quilting, and more than 40 varieties of soup.

John Burger, executive director of Craven Arts Council and Gallery, said Empty Bowls raised a total of $40,000 last year, $20,000 each for both RCS and the Arts Council.

Burger said the COVID-19 Pandemic has significantly impacted the event in recent years, bringing the number of attendees down to around 400.

“It’s back up and we’re estimating hopefully back in the 700 range this year, which would get us close to pre-COVID numbers,” Burger said.

The annual Empty Bowls is an important event for both the Arts Council and RCS, Burger stressed.

“It’s a big line item in both our budgets and it really helps our operations,” Burger commented. “We have staff and facilities and utilities and things like that enable us to do the work we do fighting hunger and supporting the arts in the community. So it really helps us put our efforts towards the mission as opposed to trying to constantly fundraise.”

Tickets for the 2023 Empty Bowls event are on sale online at www.eventbrite.com

All tickets sold online or over the phone will be available at the will call table at the Empty Bowls event on Feb. 23.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St, New Bern or by phone at 252-638-2577.

With each ticket, attendees will receive:

Their choice of one handcrafted bowl or home good from hundreds donated by local potters

Two bowls of soup donated by local restaurants, community groups and more

Accidental Artist is waiving studio fees for community members who wish to paint and donate selected bowls to the 2023 Empty Bowls. Participants can purchase a Bowl of their choice and paint in the Accidental Artist studio free of charge. They can also purchase a kit from Accidental Artist which includes: one small Bowl for $22 or large Bowl for $25; two paint brushes; and four paint colors.

Participants can return their painted Bowl to Accidental Artist by Feb. 16 and it will be fired and donated to Empty Bowls.

For more information, visit Accidental Artist at 210-A Craven St., New Bern or call 252-634-3411.

For information about the 2023 Empty Bowls, visit emptybowlsnewbern.org/

Reporter Todd Wetherington can be reached by email at [email protected]