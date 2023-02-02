Soup-er fundraiser returning to New Bern for arts, hunger relief

The 13th annual Empty Bowls event will return to New Bern on Thursday, Feb. 23 to raise money for local hunger relief and arts programming.

The event will be held at Temple Church, 1500 Kingdom Way, from 11 am-1 pm

Empty Bowls is a partnership between Religious Community Services and Craven Arts Council and Gallery to raise money for local stop-hunger and arts programming efforts in Craven County.

The event unites local businesses, religious and civic groups, professional and amateur potters and restaurants. Attendees will receive their choice of a handmade Bowl or Kitchenware from a selection of hundreds, plus two bowls of soup from local restaurants, churches, and community groups.

