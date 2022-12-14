Sounds of the Season 2022 preview with the Interlochen Arts Academy Choir

This weekend is Sounds of the Season, Interlochen Arts Academy’s annual holiday concert.

Featuring the Interlochen Arts Academy Choirs, Jazz Orchestra, Harp Ensemble and Wind Symphony, plus students and faculty from Theatre, Dance and Interdisciplinary Arts, the concert will also include cameos by some favorite Christmas characters, including Santa Claus and the Grinch.

Sounds of the Season is happening Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 pm in Interlochen’s Corson Auditorium.

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

The Saturday evening program will also be broadcast live on Classical IPR and Hosted by Nancy Deneen.

Classical IPR visited the Interlochen Arts Academy Choir during a Sounds of the Season rehearsal to get a preview of some of the music from this weekend’s concert.

Hear their holiday selections on demand below.

The Interlochen Arts Academy Choir rehearses for “Sounds of the Season”

This is my song (after “Finlandia”) Interlochen Arts Academy Choir, conducted by Jason Hallowbard

Over the River (and Through the Woods) Interlochen Arts Academy Choir, conducted by Jason Hallowbard

Eight Days of Light Interlochen Arts Academy Choir, conducted by Jason Hallowbard

The Interlochen Arts Academy choir is conducted by Jason Hallowbard. Mary Larson provided additional support.

Stefan Wiebe engineered the audio recordings. Kacie Brown is IPR’s digital content manager.