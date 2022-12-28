Sounds of the Mountains concert series at the Yadkin Arts Council

For the seventh year, the Yadkin Arts Council and Blue Ridge Music Center partner to present the Sounds of the Mountains Concert Series. Presented on Saturday evenings in January 2023, the concerts will feature blues, bluegrass, country, folk and Americana artists and will be held in the Willingham Theater located in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center at 226 East Main Street, Yadkinville.

Sounds of the Mountains is part of the Blue Ridge Music Center’s On the Road series of concerts and events Hosted in partnership with regional arts and cultural organizations while the venue is closed for winter and spring. These shows bring the living musical and cultural traditions of the Blue Ridge Mountains off the hilltops and into other communities in North Carolina and Virginia.

2023 Sounds of the Mountains Schedule:

January 14 @ 7:30 p.m – Sounds of the Mountains Series with The Becky Buller Band + Violet Bell – in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center- $30

January 21 @ 7:30 p.m – Sounds of the Mountains Series with The Burnett Sisters Band w/ Colin Ray + Tray Wellington Band – in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center – $25

January 28 @ 7:30 p.m – Sounds of the Mountains Series with Rissi Palmer + Laurelyn Dossett & Friends – in partnership with the Blue Ridge Music Center – $30

Tickets for these shows can be purchased at www.yadkinarts.org or at the Box Office from 9:30 am-4 pm, Monday-Friday.