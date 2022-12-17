Sounding Off on Soccer: World Cup Final Preview, Grant Wahl’s influence, PK shootouts and more with Amadeo Eichberg, Mark Goodman







The World Cup Final is set for Sunday, as Argentina and France will face off in a star-studded match-up.

Here in Pittsburgh, we have a few guests who have plenty of insight to offer on the big match and many recent relevant soccer happenings,

Amedeo Eichberg, Reporter and Business Development Manager for La Mega Media, Inc., who is a regular part of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC media contingent, shares his passion, excitement and wonderful Insights as his native Argentina has reached the World Cup Final;

Plus PSN’s Mark Goodman, who is leading the Pittsburgh Soccer Now World Cup contest, shares his thoughts on the Argentina-France match-up, the pressure on Lionel Messi, the pros and cons of penalty kick shootouts, and Mark and John also reflect on Mark’s recent tribute to soccer Writer Grant Wahl, who unexpectedly passed away at the World Cup in Qatar.

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).