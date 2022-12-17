Sounding Off on Soccer: World Cup Final Preview, Grant Wahl’s influence, PK shootouts and more with Amadeo Eichberg, Mark Goodman
The World Cup Final is set for Sunday, as Argentina and France will face off in a star-studded match-up.
Here in Pittsburgh, we have a few guests who have plenty of insight to offer on the big match and many recent relevant soccer happenings,
Amedeo Eichberg, Reporter and Business Development Manager for La Mega Media, Inc., who is a regular part of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC media contingent, shares his passion, excitement and wonderful Insights as his native Argentina has reached the World Cup Final;
Plus PSN’s Mark Goodman, who is leading the Pittsburgh Soccer Now World Cup contest, shares his thoughts on the Argentina-France match-up, the pressure on Lionel Messi, the pros and cons of penalty kick shootouts, and Mark and John also reflect on Mark’s recent tribute to soccer Writer Grant Wahl, who unexpectedly passed away at the World Cup in Qatar.
