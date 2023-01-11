Sounding Off on Soccer: Riverhounds SC’s Bob Lilley is getting Younger overall in 2023







As the New Year has arrived, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Head Coach Bob Lilley along with his staff are knee-deep in the process of building the roster ahead of the 2023 season, with a January 30th preseason start date planned.

To date, the Hounds officially have nine players signed to the roster, and are expected to make numerous additional player signing announcements in the coming days and weeks.

Lilley took a few Moments out of his busy schedule to be a guest on the latest Episode of Sounding Off on Soccer, as he made it clear that the Hounds will be going with a Younger core of players on its roster in 2023.

Lilley said that much of the roster build in the coming weeks and into early preseason, he will be looking to ‘add to the list’ of Younger players who had breakout seasons in 2022 that included Jahmali Waite, Arturo Ordonez and Nathan Dossantos, Marc Ybarra and Luke Biasi. The Hounds will also be bringing back veteran, 34-year old Kenardo Forbes along with Albert Dikwa, Robbie Mertz and former Rochester Rhino and Phoenix Rising defender, Joe Farrell.

Lilley also shares his thoughts on a few topics including penalty kick shootouts, what rule changes he would like to see and much more.

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).