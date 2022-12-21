Sounding Off on Soccer: Riverhounds SC President Jeff Garner









Photo courtesy Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC President Jeff Garner joined the organization in July, at midseason, and describes his Initiation like trying to drink water out of a hose.

This week, Garner joins John Krysinsky on the latest edition of the Sounding Off on Soccer podcast to talk about his experience thus far in what he describes as an ‘exciting time’ for soccer in Pittsburgh, discussing his leadership role at the helm of business side of the club’s operations.

Garner, who is a Robert Morris University alum and previously worked in the same role with Orange County SC in the USL Championship, tackled and answered questions on a number of topics from attendance, game day experience planning for 2023, how to build interest and momentum from an exciting World Cup, is the Hounds organization considering adding a Women’s Professional or Semi-Pro team at some point, will we ever see another international friendly, 2023 schedule teasers and much more!

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).