Sounding Off on Soccer: Riverhounds SC President Jeff Garner
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC President Jeff Garner joined the organization in July, at midseason, and describes his Initiation like trying to drink water out of a hose.
This week, Garner joins John Krysinsky on the latest edition of the Sounding Off on Soccer podcast to talk about his experience thus far in what he describes as an ‘exciting time’ for soccer in Pittsburgh, discussing his leadership role at the helm of business side of the club’s operations.
Garner, who is a Robert Morris University alum and previously worked in the same role with Orange County SC in the USL Championship, tackled and answered questions on a number of topics from attendance, game day experience planning for 2023, how to build interest and momentum from an exciting World Cup, is the Hounds organization considering adding a Women’s Professional or Semi-Pro team at some point, will we ever see another international friendly, 2023 schedule teasers and much more!
Robert Morris alum Jeff Garner to take over as Riverhounds SC president