Sounding Off on Soccer: PSN’s motley crew tackles the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2022

The 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup is only a few days away,

A few members of the Pittsburgh Soccer Now team (John Krysinsky, Jordan Smith, Matt Popchock and Mark Goodman) got together and had some fun to talk about their thoughts on the upcoming World Cup being played in Qatar (still hard to believe!) in November and December (even more hard to believe!!!), with a lot of interesting stories and plotlines developing.

Among the banter and fun the group had in this pre-World Cup pod included:

Favorite World Cup memory

Messi or Ronaldo?

Can USMNT get to KO round?

World Cup Draft Contest (each member had to pick a team from each group)

Predictions for Groups & Final

Mark shared his picks, but find out who everyone else ended up with from the field of 32…

In my @pghsoccernow World Cup draft, (rules are, you can take only one team from each group) I pulled:

– Argentina

– Japan

– England

– Canada

– Ecuador

– Switzerland

– Portugal (I accidentally wrote ‘Portland’ a min ago lol)

Pittsburgh Soccer Now’s FIFA Men’s World Cup Coverage (2022)

