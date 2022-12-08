Sounding Off on Soccer: Previewing the College Cup with ESPNU’s lead analyst Devon Kerr



What better person to preview the upcoming NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup than with the busiest broadcast soccer Analyst on this side of the Atlantic, Devon Kerr.

The lead ACC Network and USL Championship broadcast Analyst is in Cary, North Carolina, where he will be calling the action for all three games on ESPNU this coming weekend.

The Pitt Panthers will take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a rematch of the 2020-21 National Semifinal in the late match on Friday night (8:30 pm scheduled kickoff). Preceding that match, Syracuse will face Creighton (6 pm kickoff).

John and Devon preview and breakdown the Pitt-Indiana match and the College Cup on the latest edition of Sounding Off on Soccer.

