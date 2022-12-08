Sounding Off on Soccer: Previewing the College Cup with ESPNU’s lead analyst Devon Kerr







What better person to preview the upcoming NCAA Men’s Soccer College Cup than with the busiest broadcast soccer Analyst on this side of the Atlantic, Devon Kerr.

The lead ACC Network and USL Championship broadcast Analyst is in Cary, North Carolina, where he will be calling the action for all three games on ESPNU this coming weekend.

The Pitt Panthers will take on the Indiana Hoosiers in a rematch of the 2020-21 National Semifinal in the late match on Friday night (8:30 pm scheduled kickoff). Preceding that match, Syracuse will face Creighton (6 pm kickoff).

John and Devon preview and breakdown the Pitt-Indiana match and the College Cup on the latest edition of Sounding Off on Soccer.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s College Cup will air on ESPNU this weekend, live from WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC The semifinals are set for Friday, December 9, with No. 3 seed Syracuse facing off against Creighton at 6 pm ET, followed by No. 13 Indiana taking on Pittsburgh at 8:30 pm The Championship match is set for Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 pm All three matches will be simulcast on ESPN+.

The Hoosiers are making their 22nd appearance in the Men’s College Cup in search of the program’s ninth national title and first since 2012. This will be the Panther’s first trip back to the semifinals since 2020 when they fell to Indiana in the semifinals, while the Orange return after a seven-year absence (2015) and the Bluejays make their way back for the first time in 10 years (2012). All three programs are looking for their first Men’s College Cup title.

