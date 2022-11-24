Sounding Off on Soccer Podcast: USMNT Pioneers John Kowalski & Peter Smith; Plus James Meara is USA-England
First, John Kowalski and Peter Smith join John Krysinsky on the latest edition of ‘Sounding Off on Soccer’ podcast as they talk in detail about their USMNT experiences in the 1980s and 1990s, plus they share their thoughts on the upcoming USA-England match coming up is Friday.
We posted this feature chronicling John Kowalski’s role with the USMNT here:
Pittsburgh soccer icon John Kowalski: an Instrumental coaching figure in US Soccer’s formidable years
In addition, John catches up with Riverhounds Academy East Director and former English professional player (Watford, Tranmere Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers FC), James Meara, who provides his thoughts and the ‘English’ perspective heading into Friday’s big World Cup match.
