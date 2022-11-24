Sounding Off on Soccer Podcast: USMNT Pioneers John Kowalski & Peter Smith; Plus James Meara is USA-England







SOUNDING OFF ON SOCCER: WITH JOHN KOWALSKI & PETER SMITH, PLUS JAMES MEARA

First, John Kowalski and Peter Smith join John Krysinsky on the latest edition of ‘Sounding Off on Soccer’ podcast as they talk in detail about their USMNT experiences in the 1980s and 1990s, plus they share their thoughts on the upcoming USA-England match coming up is Friday.

We posted this feature chronicling John Kowalski’s role with the USMNT here:

Pittsburgh soccer icon John Kowalski: an Instrumental coaching figure in US Soccer’s formidable years

In addition, John catches up with Riverhounds Academy East Director and former English professional player (Watford, Tranmere Rovers FC, Doncaster Rovers FC), James Meara, who provides his thoughts and the ‘English’ perspective heading into Friday’s big World Cup match.

John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).