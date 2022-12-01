Sounding Off on Soccer: Pitt’s in the Elite 8; plus Mike DeCourcy on the USMNT’s World Cup run
This Saturday Promises to be quite a day for soccer fans in the United States and in Pittsburgh, as both the World Cup and NCAA Men’s Division I Soccer Tournament will provide a doubleheader that includes the Pitt men’s soccer team in the Elite Eight (1 pm ET at Ambrose Urbanic Field), preceded by the US Men’s National Team’s return to the World Cup’s knockout stage (vs Holland, 10 am Fox Sports).
To get ready for Saturday’s doubleheader, PSN’s John Krysinsky and Dom Campbell preview Pitt’s match vs the Portland Pilots, who post an impressive 15-2-1 record and much like the Panthers, have played one of the toughest non-conference schedules.
Then, native Pittsburgher Mike Decourcy of the The Sporting News Returns to the pod to share his thoughts on the USMNT’s World Cup run in Qatar, how the young team and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter has handled playing on the big stage, this Saturday’s Round of 16 match vs the Netherlands and much more.
Mike DeCourcy has been the college basketball columnist at The Sporting News since 1995.
Starting with Newspapers in Pittsburgh, Memphis and Cincinnati, he has written about the game for 35 years and covered 32 Final Fours. He is a member of the United States Basketball Writers Hall of Fame and is a studio Analyst at the Big Ten Network and NCAA Tournament Bracket Analyst for Fox Sports. He also writes frequently for TSN about soccer and the NFL. Mike was born in Pittsburgh, raised there during the City of Champions decade and graduated from Point Park University.