Sounding Off on Soccer: Jonathan Potter’s ready to go at Bobby Mo




Photo courtesy Presbyterian College

In December, Jonathan Potter was named as the new men’s soccer Head Coach at Robert Morris University.

While he’s finally had a chance to meet his players this week, Potter’s described his experience so far in Pittsburgh as a whirlwind.

Jonathan Potter named Robert Morris’ men’s soccer head coach

In the latest edition of Sounding Off is SoccerPotter joins PSN’s John Krysinsky to talk about his first month on the job, getting acquainted to Pittsburgh, his coaching and leadership philosophy, about the support he has from Robert Morris University leadership, stepping into a men’s soccer program with strong tradition that has been building itself into a very competitive side in a new league, competing in the Horizon League and much more.

You can also listen on the following platforms:

