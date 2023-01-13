Sounding Off on Soccer: Jonathan Potter’s ready to go at Bobby Mo









Photo courtesy Presbyterian College

In December, Jonathan Potter was named as the new men’s soccer Head Coach at Robert Morris University.

While he’s finally had a chance to meet his players this week, Potter’s described his experience so far in Pittsburgh as a whirlwind.

Jonathan Potter named Robert Morris’ men’s soccer head coach

In the latest edition of Sounding Off is SoccerPotter joins PSN’s John Krysinsky to talk about his first month on the job, getting acquainted to Pittsburgh, his coaching and leadership philosophy, about the support he has from Robert Morris University leadership, stepping into a men’s soccer program with strong tradition that has been building itself into a very competitive side in a new league, competing in the Horizon League and much more.

You can also listen on the following platforms:

Potter, a native of Winston-Salem, NC, joins RMU after spending the last seven seasons as the head coach at Presbyterian. Taking the reins of a program that finished last in RPI in NCAA Division I the season prior to being named head Coach of the Blue Hose, in just his second season Potter guided Presbyterian to the 2017 Big South Conference Tournament title and a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Last season, the Blue Hose finished with a mark of 10-5-2 (.647), helping Presbyterian notch consecutive winning seasons for the first time ever and in the process establishing program records for wins and winning percentage.

Potter will be taking over for Jason O’Keefe, who resigned in November to move closer to home. O’Keefe was hired in November 2020, and helped with the transition of the program into the first three seasons in the Horizon League (2020-21, 2021 and 2022).

O’Keefe helped guide the Colonials to berths in the Horizon League Tournament in each of the last two seasons. In the first round of the 2022 #HLMSOC Championships (11/6/22) last weekend in Rochester, Mich., the Colonials tied No. 4 seed Oakland, 2-2, with the Golden Grizzlies advancing thanks to a 6-5 edge in penalty kicks.









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).