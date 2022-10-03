Sounding Off on Soccer: Dissecting Riverhounds SC, Pitt men’s recent struggles
The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Pitt men’s soccer team have both experienced set-backs this past weekend, and in their last seven combined matches, neither side has a win to brag about.
Mark Goodman joins John Krysinsky to take a look at the Riverhounds recent struggles, including the 1-0 loss to Western Conference leaders, San Antonio FC, on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium which Mark covered. The Riverhounds currently sit in 6th place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference standings, and likely will not be able to earn a home playoff match in the next two weeks. Mark shares his takeaways from the match and his post match interview with Hounds Head Coach Bob LIlley.
Then, John is joined by Dominic Campbell, who has covered the last two Pitt home matches at Ambrose Urbanic Field for Pittsburgh Soccer Now, including this past Friday’s stunning 3-1 loss to Virginia. Pitt has dropped to 2-2-1 in ACC play and will be facing the Defending National Champions, Clemson, at Ambrose Urbanic Field this coming Friday. Dom and John take a closer look at the Panthers’ recent run of form, while Dom also shares more from his post match interview with Head Coach Jay Vidovich.