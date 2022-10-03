Sounding Off on Soccer: Dissecting Riverhounds SC, Pitt men’s recent struggles









File photo courtesy of Justin Berl

The Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Pitt men’s soccer team have both experienced set-backs this past weekend, and in their last seven combined matches, neither side has a win to brag about.

Mark Goodman joins John Krysinsky to take a look at the Riverhounds recent struggles, including the 1-0 loss to Western Conference leaders, San Antonio FC, on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium which Mark covered. The Riverhounds currently sit in 6th place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference standings, and likely will not be able to earn a home playoff match in the next two weeks. Mark shares his takeaways from the match and his post match interview with Hounds Head Coach Bob LIlley.

Then, John is joined by Dominic Campbell, who has covered the last two Pitt home matches at Ambrose Urbanic Field for Pittsburgh Soccer Now, including this past Friday’s stunning 3-1 loss to Virginia. Pitt has dropped to 2-2-1 in ACC play and will be facing the Defending National Champions, Clemson, at Ambrose Urbanic Field this coming Friday. Dom and John take a closer look at the Panthers’ recent run of form, while Dom also shares more from his post match interview with Head Coach Jay Vidovich.









John Krysinsky has covered soccer and other sports for many years for various publications and media outlets. He is also author of ‘Miracle on the Mon’ — a book about the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, which Chronicles the club, particularly the early years of Highmark Stadium with the narrative leading up to and centered around a remarkable match that helped provide a spark for the franchise. John has covered sports for Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, DK Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Sports Report, has served as color commentator on Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC broadcasts, and worked with OPTA Stats and broadcast teams for US Open Cup and International Champions Cup matches held in the US . Krysinsky also served as the Head Men’s Soccer Coach at his alma mater, Point Park University, where he led the Pioneers to the first-ever winning seasons and playoff berths (1996-98); head Coach of North Catholic boys (2007-08), associate head Coach of Shady Side Academy boys (2009-2014).