Sotheby’s Is Holding A Benefit Auction For The Paris Opera

Feng J “Coeur Blanc” (White Heart) bracelet and earrings. Estimate: 40,000 euros ($43,438) Sotheby’s

Sotheby’s is partnering with Friends of the Paris National Opera (AROP), for an auction to benefit the Paris Opera, France’s national opera company. There will be two auctions. An online sale of 69 lots that has begun on the Sotheby’s website and will run until January 31. Then there is a live auction of 33 lots to be held on January 30, featuring 33 important lots. It is the first auction in history to benefit the historic Performing arts institution.

Chaumet “Joséphine Aigrette Impériale” cultured pearl and diamond necklace. Estimate 40,000 euros … [+] ($43,438) Sotheby’s

Titled “Auction for action, Bid for creation!” the sale offers collectibles from all eras and styles, donated by artists, collectors and gallery owners. The live sale includes jewels from Chinese high jewelry artist, Feng J, French high jeweler, Chaumet, Italian fashion house, Prada, and diamond company, De Beers, In addition, there’s a Rolex Daytona being offered. Important paintings, art objects, rare wines and experiences are also included in the two-part sale. Estimates range from 600 to 160,000 euros along with several items with estimates upon request.

Rolex Daytona Ref. 116500LN, circa 2022. Estimate: 15,000-30,000 euro ($16,290-$32,578) Sotheby’s

The January 30 live sale will be held in the Grand Foyer of Palais Garnier, the Landmark home of the Paris Opera, led by Pierre Mothes, an Auctioneer at Sotheby’s. A dinner will follow the auction.

This sale is part of the initiative “Mon Opéra Responsable et Engagé #MORE” (my responsible and committed opera), to increase the Paris Opera’s involvement in the community, by encouraging and preserving the creative industry for future generations to come, according to the organizers. The program began in May 2021.

De Beers “Kaleidoscope” diamond ring. Estimate: 10,000 – 15,000 euros ($10,860 – $16,290) Sotheby’s

Alexander Neef, general director of the Paris Opera, says the auction and this #MORE program provides funds to support the creation of new works and provides Outreach throughout France in order to Engage new audiences.

“Creation is the true purpose of the Opera and the artistic community behind it. It is the beating heart of the institution and is the force that has driven its team for more than 350 years,” Neef said. “After two years of unprecedented threats to creativity and creators, art is more necessary than ever to solicit dialogue between individuals and must be shared with all.”