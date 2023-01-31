SORTING THE TREASURES FROM THE TRICKS IN HEALTH LITERATURE

By Jennifer Boltz-Harvey

Everyone nowadays is a “health coach” and has something important to say with information that is “life-changing.” There are tens of millions of Instagram and Facebook accounts that will lead you to believe that their health information is based in fact and not opinion.

Even big celebrities have been known to mingle in this health world and become leaders of health movements. I mean, if Rob Lowe believes in the Atkins diet, then it must really work, right? If Jason Alexander used Jenny Craig, I probably should too. If this Instagram “influencer” drinks apple cider vinegar and hangs upside down for 10 minutes a day, I probably should too. She’s got 10 million followers, so it has to be real…

My point is, it’s very hard to know who’s providing factual, peer-reviewed, science-based information and who is just a very enthusiastic, charismatic, believable health nut who thinks their information ought to be out there for you to believe and try. So, I thought, before I write any more articles on health, I should bring to your attention a few very important things to look for when doing research on health topics.

When gathering information, start by using sources that are American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) accredited. From their website: “The development of the AACI clinical Excellence standards is part of the AACI Quality and Patient Safety Program. The AACI’s standards and emphasis on clinical practice guidelines help organizations establish a consistent approach to care, reducing the risk of error. Once certified, the benefits include risk mitigation and improved operational efficiency, which leads to better performance, lower costs and ultimately, better patient safety.”

A few recognizable sources that are AACI-certified include Healthline.com and MedicalNewsToday.com. Open any one of their articles and you will see the content has been written by scholars, fact-checked by another physician or appropriate professional, and (most importantly) all the sources have been noted for the Reader with a direct link to the scholarly paper or research. When scrolling your health websites, look for the Emblem shown here and you can rest in Solace that the information being provided is based in truth and science.

The US Department of Health and Human Services is another entity looking to ensure factual and science-based information. Some of the sites governed by HHS are the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration. I’ve included the department’s Emblem here as well.

Lastly, if you come across a health topic that interests you, but you aren’t sure if the source is reliable, plug the topic into www.scholar.google.com. You can search for any health topic and the search engine will produce scholarly, peer-reviewed published journal articles. For a paper to be published it must go through a grueling process of review by professionals to legitimize both the information and the ethical integrity of the studies.

If that seems like too much work, do me one favor and at least look into the background of the person posting the newest “too-good-to-be-true weight loss trick.” Find out the following:

1) Did they get an advanced degree in a health and wellness field (eg exercise physiology, nutrition, exercise science, kinesiology, dietetics)?

2) Are they certified with a nationally known organization (for example, the American College of Sports Medicine)?

Just because a “health coach” has six-pack abs, posts inspiring quotes and shows before and after pictures all day long, it doesn’t mean he or she is legit, and it doesn’t mean that plan is for you.

Your health matters, so make sure the information you are getting is going to help you and not harm you. And if you still need help navigating this crazy health world, email me at [email protected].