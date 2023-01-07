Sort Mistakes by talking, says Minister

Kannada

Sunil Kumar

Karnataka Minister ofand Culture, Von Friday objected to a parallel literary festival for sidelined Muslim Writers in the 86th All India Kannada Literature Conference.

“Organization of the parallel literary conference is not a good development,” Sunil Kumar said.

“There will be small mistakes in a large-scale event. That should be discussed and sorted out,” he added. The Kannada literary festival will help give a good message to the people. The festival is important in the view of development of the Kannada language, he further added.

The 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada As Sahitya Sammela (All India Kannada Literature Conference) organized by the Kannada Sahitya Parishat was inaugurated on Friday with much fanfare in Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s native city Haveri.