Sorare to Launch NFT-based Fantasy basketball Game With NBA

Sorare has a new deal with the National Basketball Player’s Association (NBPA) and the National Basketball Association (NBA). The French company will become an official NFT National Basketball Fantasy partner, granting it exclusive copyrights and patents for the NBA league and team Insignia for use.

The multi-year partnership deal will give birth to new content and opportunities for NBA sports fans. Enthusiasts can compete through a newly innovated Fantasy Gaming experience whereby fans can create personal lineups of NFT-based digital porcelains. Thus, demonstrating choices of their teams and players to win points based on the real-life performance of teams and NBA players.

“Our partnership with Sorare will give NBA fans an entirely new way to engage with our teams and players,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “With Sorare’s Emerging NFT Fantasy platform, we see significant opportunities to broaden our community of fans and grow NBA basketball around the world.”

SORARE, NBA and NBPA react to the mega free to play Fantasy partnership.

According to a statement, Sorare is planning to unveil the NBA game around the league’s normal season opener on Oct. 18. But the terms of the deal were not revealed in the announcement.

“Sorare has built an innovative Gaming experience that creates a whole new way for fans worldwide to interact with and learn more about our players,” said Tamika Tremaglio, NBPA Executive Director. “We are very excited about this partnership and the effect Sorare will have on the growth of the players and the game globally.”

The new gameplay experience will build on Sorare’s rapidly growing users – two million across 185 countries, ‘including markets across Europe and Asia where the company is seeing rapid growth in its soccer game.’

“Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world, and we are excited to bring fans even closer to their favorite teams and players through Sorare: NBA,” said Nicolas Julia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Sorare.

Late last year, the Fantasy soccer NFT platform reached a valuation of $4.3 billion when it announced a $680 million Series B funding round. They plan to use the money to fund several developments and form partnerships with Major League Soccer and major league baseball organizations. The company also pledged to ink funds in marketing campaigns and work towards further partnerships with professional sports organizations, marking its entry into the US market.

Sorare also has licenses with more than 280 international soccer clubs in top leagues such as Spain’s La Liga, Germany’s Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A according to a statement shared on its website.

