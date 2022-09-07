Sorare scores a basket with NBA and NBPA partnership to launch Fantasy basketball

Paris-based digital collectible football platform Sorare has roped in the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) to bring basketball to the startup’s Fantasy game for the first time ahead of this year’s 2022-23 NBA season.

The new gameplay experience builds upon Sorare’s two million registered users across 185 countries, including in markets across the US, Europe and Asia where the company is seeing rapid growth in its soccer game. Sorare: NBA represents Sorare’s third major partnership with an American sports league and its second outside of football, following its deal with the MLB earlier this year.

The French unicorn will launch an officially licensed, free-to-play basketball Fantasy game, Sorare: NBA this Fall and playable, digital cards powered by non-fungible technology of the league’s players. With the game, fans will be able to create their best team representing NBA players and connect with athletes, clubs and the league further during the live experience of basketball games.

Sorare: NBA will introduce a new way of interacting with basketball, creating an opportunity for the world’s top professional basketball league to reach Sorare’s 2 million users worldwide, attracting new fans and unlocking novel revenue streams.

Nicolas Julia, co-founder and CEO at Sorare said: “Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the world and we are excited to bring fans even closer to their favorite teams and players through Sorare: NBA. The NBA and the players have been at the Forefront of digital experiences and collectibles and our game gives basketball fans the Ultimate sports entertainment experience where they can play like a general manager, own their own game, and foster real-world connections.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver added: “Our partnership with Sorare will give NBA fans an entirely new way to engage with our teams and players. With Sorare’s Emerging NFT Fantasy platform, we see significant opportunities to broaden our community of fans and grow NBA basketball around the world.”