Sorare Enters Basketball Partnership with the NBA

Sorare recently announced a partnership with the renowned sports governing institution, the NBA. The lucrative basketball deal will see Sorare representing the NBPA and the NBA through its Fantasy sports game.

The standout sports NFT platform will offer its services to basketball enthusiasts worldwide. The Collaboration will allow fans to gather NFTs of different players to create the best Fantasy team.

The NBA even tweeted about the development, inviting fans to compete against each other with their teams. Some reports have also suggested that Sorare will release a new game on October 18, the day the regular season begins.

After that happens, fans can start gathering and participating in a bid to win premium rewards. They can do so by collecting points based on the players’ performance on the court. Adam Silver, the Commissioner of the NBA, talked about the recent development.

The NBA also released an official post to inform fans about the partnership. The post also discussed the multi-year partnership that makes Sorare the NBA’s Official NFT Fantasy Partner.

As per Adam, the partnership with Sorare allows NBA fans to explore a new way to engage with players and teams. Its Emerging NFT platform presents substantial opportunities to broaden the basketball community, Boosting the NBA globally.

Similarly, Nicolas Julia, the CEO and the Co-Founder of Sorare, also expressed delight about the partnership. Julia stated that being the frontrunner in basketball makes the NBA an integral partner for Sorare. The innovative Gaming experience offered by Sorare will bring more attention to the sports and the governing body.

Sorare has established a dominant position in the NFT sports Fantasy arena with the latest development. The platform has already explored sports like baseball and football, adding basketball to its growing ecosystem.