Sophomores star as Archbishop Williams girls soccer shuts out Stang

BRAINTREE — The old saying “defense turns into offense” still holds true throughout the world of sports – especially for the Archbishop Williams High girls soccer team.

The youthful Bishops (7-2) collected their second straight win by shutting out Bishop Stang (5-3-1) on Wednesday, 3-0. With both Catholic Central Large teams halfway into the season each division game becomes more crucial.

“We play in a very competitive league,” said Archies Coach Gordie McClay. “Stang is very good, to have a nice win like this is very huge and a boost for us in the CCL. Just really a nice way to get to that halfway point.”

More:State Champs are back for more: South Shore high school girls soccer top 10 rankings

With seven saves by junior goalkeeper Isabella Theroux, she played a key part in keeping the Spartans completely off the board.

Archbishop Williams keeper Isabella Theroux makes a save.

“It feels great,” said Theroux. “We had a loss against Bishop Feehan, and to bounce back from a tough game like that and win 3-0 feels awesome.”

“Our goaltender Bella came up big,” said McClay. “They had a couple of opportunities where she came in and did a great job.”

More:Five-point day and two hat tricks in a row: Vote for the Girls Soccer Player of the Week

Although Theroux didn’t let a single goal through and has had a few shutout performances this season, she still gets a rush when playing.

“Honestly the whole time I’m thinking ‘Get the ball, get the ball!,'” said Theroux. “It’s very nerve-wracking but it’s really relieving when you pull through and make the save.”

Bishop Stang's Bridget Markey works to keep the ball inbounds and away from Archbishop Williams' Maeve White.

“She’s so amazing,” said Bishops forward Maeve White of her keeper. “She has a couple of clean sheets. Two big saves today.”

White, the sophomore from Braintree, put the first point up on the board with 31:10 left in the first half with the help of an assist from Ciara Delaney.

“Maeve is a special player,” said McClay. “I love having her on the team, she works hard she can not only put it on the net but also came back and helped us out when our midfield collapsed.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button