Sophomore volleyball team captain steps up

The volleyball team is starting the season strong with a current record of 8-2. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Schulte has been a large part of that momentum so far.

After going undefeated and winning the FAU Invitational in Boca Raton, Florida, at the start of the season, Schulte and the Mountain Hawks won the Steel Classic Tournament at home on Sept. 3.

Schulte has already matched her single-game career total in kills in two of the team’s initial six games, earning the season’s first Patriot League Player of the Week honors.

“It felt really rewarding and affirmed how much better I’ve gotten over the summer and in our spring season,” Schulte said. “It was good to see my Improvements being recognized.”

Schulte was named one of three team captains this year, but with no seniors on the team, she said everyone must lead in their own way.

“There’s nobody on the court that you can’t look to to step up in moments that we need,” Schulte said.

Junior outside hitter and fellow team captain Lylah Washington shared a similar sentiment.

“I think Meg and I being Lehigh Captains for the first time comes with a lot of pressure but luckily we have a lot of respect from our teammates so I don’t think we necessarily have to ‘lead more,'” Washington said. “But we have to work harder to find ways to keep our team competitive and motivated throughout the season.”

Schulte said her coaches have done a great job at not only developing her play overall, but teaching her the power of making more skillful shots and plays.

Coach Alexa Keckler said Schulte is a team leader on and off the court.

“Megan (Schulte) is a Captain on the team and leads by example,” Keckler said. “She has grown in her confidence and her back row play. She has also become much more consistent in her attacking.”

During the Steel Classic Tournament, Keckler spoke to the team during their comeback against Rider University and asked them what type of team they wanted to be.

Schulte said that comeback showed the young team that they have the power to come back from a deficit.

Schulte said her team’s relentlessness and willingness to be the best on and off the court is what sticks with her most about Lehigh volleyball. And even with a strong record to start the season, she said the team isn’t planning on letting up any time soon, and will treat each game with a sense of urgency and importance.

“We always need to be ready to rise to the new challenge and play every team like it’s the best one you’ve seen,” Schulte said.

Washington said Schulte has a very bright future ahead of her at Lehigh and can’t wait to see what’s next.

“I think her potential is endless,” Washington said. “She’s had an amazing start to the season and I think she could easily make a name for herself in the Patriot League while also helping our team get the title we have been working towards for years.”

The Lehigh Women’s volleyball team will play a home match against Fairleigh Dickinson on Sept. 13 and then travel to Easton to take on Rival Lafayette on Sept. 16.