Sophomore Lindsay Krause becoming one of Nebraska volleyball’s key contributors

After Nebraska’s 3-0 win against Purdue on Sunday, sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause had a crowd of fans waiting to get pictures with the local hero. Krause did not hesitate to engage with her fans, and enthusiastically participated in the photo-taking.

In her short time at Nebraska, Krause’s performance is making an impact both on and off the court.

Krause was one of the key contributors to the Huskers two wins over Iowa on Friday and #19 Purdue on Sunday. Krause had 10 kills and 1 block against Iowa while hitting .471. In the match against Purdue, Krause posted 7 kills, and 1 block while hitting .333.

Part of Krause’s success in the last two matches has been teammate Kennedi Orr in the serving position. While Krause has had a lot of server changes throughout the season, her and Orr seem to be in sync due to their “similar personalities.”

“Kennedy brings a lot of fire to the court,” Krause said. “The two of us bring a lot of energy no matter what is happening on the court which helps with setting me up.”

Krause has improved steadily over the season, already beating her number of kills from last season after scoring 16 kills against Creighton in September. Part of what has contributed to Krause’s growth is her gain in composure on the court, especially with constant setter changes.

“My composure has changed a lot over the season,” Krause said. “I’ve gotten better at being ready for changes on the court and not letting it affect my play.”

Another factor that Krause identifies has helped her growth as a player is having her teammates to support her through good and bad performances. Fellow teammate and outside hitter Madi Kubik has also noticed Krause’s development.

“She’s been thrown into a lot of crazy situations with different setters,” Kubik said. “She’s done a good job at doing the best that she can.”