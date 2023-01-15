Sophomore Kaitlyn Duntley helps lead the way

If the Eastwood High girls soccer team hopes to challenge Defending Champion Franklin for the District 1-6A Championship this season, the play of sophomore Kaitlyn Duntley will be key.

The Talented forward/attacking midfielder helped Eastwood to a second-place finish in district last season and on a Troopers team that has just four seniors, Duntley has high expectations for the team and herself.

Last year, she was an El Paso Times’ All-City performer with double-digit goals.

“The experience of last year I believe has helped myself grow and our team grow,” she said. “I believe this year our team has good chemistry, I believe we have bonded more and I believe our district is more even this year. I know I have to step up and help our team in more ways and be the best I can be every day.”

In the team’s first week of play, Duntley scored six goals and had three assists and showed promise as one of the team’s leaders.

“Being at the attacking midfield position has helped me and I can touch the ball more,” she said. “It’s helped my game grow and that’s a great thing. I want to help my teammates grow, help our team grow.”

Troopers Coach Mike Cataldi said Duntley has come a long way in her short time on the Eastwood varsity team.

“Kaitlyn is very skilled,” they said. “She’s been a great teammate, she’s been really positive within our team and she has a bright future.”

