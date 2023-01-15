Sophomore Kaitlyn Duntley helps lead the way

If the Eastwood High girls soccer team hopes to challenge Defending Champion Franklin for the District 1-6A Championship this season, the play of sophomore Kaitlyn Duntley will be key.

The Talented forward/attacking midfielder helped Eastwood to a second-place finish in district last season and on a Troopers team that has just four seniors, Duntley has high expectations for the team and herself.

Last year, she was an El Paso Times’ All-City performer with double-digit goals.

“The experience of last year I believe has helped myself grow and our team grow,” she said. “I believe this year our team has good chemistry, I believe we have bonded more and I believe our district is more even this year. I know I have to step up and help our team in more ways and be the best I can be every day.”

In the team’s first week of play, Duntley scored six goals and had three assists and showed promise as one of the team’s leaders.

“Being at the attacking midfield position has helped me and I can touch the ball more,” she said. “It’s helped my game grow and that’s a great thing. I want to help my teammates grow, help our team grow.”

Troopers Coach Mike Cataldi said Duntley has come a long way in her short time on the Eastwood varsity team.

“Kaitlyn is very skilled,” they said. “She’s been a great teammate, she’s been really positive within our team and she has a bright future.”

Duntley has been playing soccer for several years and has played in several big tournaments such as the Surf Cup and the Albion Cup, which have allowed her to play against high quality competition.

“Those tournaments have been very big for me personally,” Duntley said. “I’ve been able to grow as a player and experience lots of big matches. One of my goals is to play college soccer and these tournaments certainly help me.”

Catalidi, who has been a head coach since 2003, said this year’s Troopers have plenty of potential to do big things. In addition to Duntley, standouts Zoe Hernandez, Abby Bauman and Natalie Luevano will help provide the Troopers with a spark.

The Troopers open up District 1-6A play Tuesday night against Pebble Hills.

“I really like our team and the potential we have,” Cataldi said. “We have a group of players who are working hard, who have lots of energy and want to compete at a high level. I look at Franklin as the favorite in the district. We were able to push them last year and we are getting better . We have to continue to improve, work hard and keep that team mentality. We have a good district, a tough district. All of us coaches respect each other, it’s going to be a challenge every match.”

