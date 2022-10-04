Sophia Tejeda Paces Women’s Golf in First Round of Golf Iconic Classic

LAS CRUCES, NM – Junior Sophia Tejeda carded a one-under 71 to lead The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros Women’s golf team on the first day of the Golf Iconic Classic on Monday at NMSU Golf Course.

Tejeda is tied for seventh place and sits four shots off the lead held by Long Beach’s Jasmine Leovao, who posted a four-under 67 in the opening round. Tejeda posted two birdies and three bogeys through the first seven holes in her round but answered with seven pars and two birdies to get under par.

Junior Samantha Garza is tied for 16th place after the first round after posting a one-over par 73. Garza record 15 pars, one birdie, and two bogeys in her round.

Sophomore Maria Jose Ramirez posted a three-over par 74 and sits tied for 30th after the first round. Junior Mercedes Vega is tied for 70th with an opening round of 81 and senior and Brownsville Veterans alum Julie Lucio is tied for 79th with a first round of 86.

As a team, the Vaqueros are in ninth place after posting a first round 299. UTRGV is one shot behind San Francisco and CSU Bakersfield for seventh place. Pepperdine leads after the first day after posting an opening round 284.

The Vaqueros will be back on the course on Tuesday for the second round of the Golf Iconic Classic with a shotgun start at 9:30 am

Results

Place Team Road 1 Road 2 Road 3 Total 1. Pepperdine 284 – – 284 2. Long Beach 287 – – 287 3. Campbell 290 – – 290 4. Oral Roberts 291 – – 291 5. Cal Poly 293 – – 293 6. New Mexico State 294 – – 294 T-7. San Francisco 298 – – 298 T-7. CSU Bakersfield 298 – – 298 9. UTRGV 299 – – 299 10. UTEP 300 – – 300 11. Southern Utah 303 – – 303 12. South Dakota State 304 – – 304 13. UC Riverside 306 – – 306 T-14. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 308 – – 308 T-14. UT Arlington 308 – – 308

