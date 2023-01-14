Sophia Smith for BioSteel US Soccer Female Player of the Year

After an historic 2022 campaign in which she led the US Women’s National Team in scoring and became the youngest MVP in National Women’s Soccer League history, forward Sophia Smith has been named as one of five Finalists for the 2022 BioSteel US Soccer Female Player of the Year.

For the second year in a row, fans will have the opportunity to vote on select Player of the Year Awards, with the fan vote comprising 15% of the total vote. Nominees for all Awards are selected by US Soccer’s technical staff. Voting for the Awards starts Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11:00 am ET and closes on Dec. 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The winners will be announced in the weeks that follow.



Looking back at Smith’s impressive 2022 campaign:

Smith started a team-high 17 matches for the USWNT in 2022 and was second on the team with 1,192 minutes played.

With a team-leading 11 international goals in 2022, the 22-year-old Smith became the youngest player to lead the USWNT in scoring in a calendar year since a 21-year-old Mia Hamm did so with 10 goals in 1993, seven years before Smith was born.

The 22-year-old is the sixth player in USWNT history to score 10 or more goals in a calendar year prior to turning 23.