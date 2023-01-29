Sooners’ Taylor Robertson sets DI Women’s career 3-point record

AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson broke the Division I Women’s basketball career record for 3-pointers with her first attempt Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. It was her 498th 3-pointer, passing the mark Ohio State Buckeyes star Kelsey Mitchell set from 2014 to 2018.

Robinson made five more from behind the arc, finishing 6 of 8 and 8 of 10 from the field overall for 25 points. But it wasn’t enough as the No. 14 Sooners fell to No. 18 Iowa State 86-78 in a battle of teams who came in tied with the Texas Longhorns for first place in the Big 12.

Robertson, a fifth-year senior, is taking advantage of the extra season offered by the COVID-19 waiver from 2020-2021. However, Robertson reached the record in one fewer game than Mitchell: 138 to 139.

She also got the career mark in fewer attempts: 1,135 to Mitchell’s 1,286. Mitchell was the No. 2 pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2018 WNBA draft and has made 347 3’s thus far in five WNBA seasons.

Robertson now has 503 3-pointers in her career and has made at least one in 62 consecutive games. The record-breaking basket came with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter and was her 52nd 3-pointer of this season for the Sooners (16-4, 6-3).

“I think the main thing is consistency,” Robertson said of getting the record. “I’ve been consistent since I could even pick up a ball, and just doing it over and over. Just nailing down the Fundamentals and believing you’re going to make it.

“Because when you’ve put in hours and hours of work at one thing, you’re going to be good at it. Just believe that you’re always going to make the next shot, whether you made your last five or missed your last five.”

Bill Fennelly is the Dean of Big 12 basketball coaches, having taken over the Iowa State’s Women’s program in 1995-1996. The Cyclones have been the Big 12’s top 3-point shooting team throughout his tenure, and they currently lead all Power 5 Women’s teams in 3-pointers per game (9.1). He also coached against former Kansas State Wildcats Sharpshooter Laurie Koehn, who made 392 treys from 2001 to 2005, second in Big 12 history and, like Robertson, is a native of Kansas.

Fennelly says Robertson is one of the best he’s seen.

“It was a great moment for her and a great moment for Women’s basketball,” Fennelly said of Robertson’s record. “That kid has earned that and she should be credited for that.

“She doesn’t need a lot of room. She’s ultra-patient. She doesn’t panic. There are people, men or women, who can’t go 6 for 8 from the 3-point line if nobody’s in the building. “

There were a lot of people at Hilton Coliseum despite a snowy day: 11,568 were in attendance as the Cyclones (15-4, 7-2) Avenged an 82-79 loss at Oklahoma on Jan. 8. Iowa State leads the Big 12, with 6-2 Texas playing later Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

While Robertson is Oklahoma’s top 3-point shooter, Iowa State’s career leader in 3’s was also on the court Saturday in All-American Ashley Joens. She hit four treys on her way to a game-high 32 points, and has 311 3’s in her Cyclones career. Like Robertson, Joens is playing her fifth season; the two have had many matchups in Big 12 play.

“She gets the ball off really quick,” Joens said of Robertson. “It’s really fun watching her play as well as playing against her.”

The 6-foot Robertson is now shooting 44.0% from behind the arc in her Oklahoma career. She has never finished a season with the Sooners shooting less than 40% from 3-point range, including 43.8% this season. The only season she had fewer than 100 3-pointers was in 2020-2021, when the Sooners played just 24 games.

“It’s self-made, it’s love of the game,” Oklahoma Coach Jennie Baranczyk said of Robertson. “She’s rolled up her sleeves and taught herself how to do this. And she’s an Incredible basketball player, not just a shooter.”