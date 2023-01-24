Sooners receive FutureCast for RB Jeremy Payne

The Oklahoma Sooners look like the favorite to land 2024 four-star quarterback Michael Hawkins if he keeps his original commitment date. While getting that QB in the boat is important, so is building a class around him. What better way to do that than to surround him with dynamic Playmakers as well?

DeMarco Murray is doing his part to make sure that’s a reality, as he has been recruiting running backs for the 2024 class. One running back he’s focused on, Jeremy Payne, received a FutureCast from Rivals national recruiting analyst Nick Harris in favor of the Sooners Monday evening.

Payne, a four-star back out of the Houston area, has built an excellent rapport with Murray. The Sooners’ running backs Coach is looking for another strong recruiting class after landing a pair of four-star players in each of the 2022 and 2023 cycles.

Payne was a Texas district 20-6A unanimous first-team selection as a junior and amassed 19 total touchdowns. They showcased the ability to catch out of the backfield and also returned kicks as well. His short-area quickness allowed him to make something out of nothing on multiple occasions.

As it stands, no commitment date is scheduled, and Payne is likely to take his officials before the season starts.

A Payne commitment would be the fifth four-star back in the last three cycles for Murray. It would also still leave the door open for one more running back commitment which could include names like Caden Durham, Stacy Gage, or Taylor Tatum.

Jeremy Payne’s Recruiting Profile

Projections

FutureCast from Nick Harris at Rivals.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine projection currently has the Texas A&M Aggies as the current leaders for Payne.

Film

Hudl