Sooners No. 5 in the latest CBS Sports power rankings

Oklahoma has started the season 2-0. Despite a rocky start against a scrappy Kent State team, they made it out of their battle on Saturday night undefeated. Other Top 25 teams can’t say the same after suffering historic defeats to Group of Five schools this weekend. Texas A&M lost to Appalachian State, and Notre Dame was upset by Marshall.

Notre Dame’s season as a College Football Playoff contender is all but over after going 0-2 right out of the gate.

CBS Sports’ latest power rankings took into account what also transpired in Austin. Better yet, how it transpired as Alabama narrowly escaped giving Texas their biggest win since their National Championship win over the USC Trojans.

With Bama playing the Longhorns so closely, CBS Sports named Georgia their No. 1 team.

That close loss raised a few eyebrows, providing a glimpse at what Texas can do if fully healthy. Simultaneously, it may have highlighted some issues with Alabama this year.

Alabama slides to number two while Ohio State and Michigan slot in at third and fourth above Oklahoma, who is fifth.

The Sooners remain the only Big 12 team in the Top 10, with Oklahoma State sitting at No. 11. Baylor dropped from 9th to 18th after a road loss at BYU. Texas entered the Top 25 rankings from number 28 after their valiant effort against the Crimson Tide. They are now ranked at no. 22.

Oklahoma takes its show on the road against a Nebraska team looking for anything positive. In Brent Venables’ first true road game as a head coach, the Sooners will have to be ready in all facets to make it back to Norman undefeated.

