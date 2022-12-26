Sooners in the NFL: Week 16

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 16 now in the books just short of Monday night’s Collision between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts.

As the season draws to a close, teams continue to battle each weekend Desperately trying to make the Playoffs or better position themselves for the postseason tournament next month.

Fitting into the latter category are former Oklahoma wide receivers CeeDee Lamb‘s Dallas Cowboys, who Hosted the Philadelphia Eagles for a Christmas Eve Showdown in Arlington.

Entering the day, the Cowboys stood three games behind the Eagles – meaning a Philly win would have sewn up the NFC East and stuck Dallas into the wild card.

While it’s still a long shot, Lamb rose to the occasion on the big stage putting together a huge afternoon to help his team get a big win and stave off a Philadelphia division crown for at least another week.

The former Sooner hauled in ten receptions for 120 yards and two touchdowns on the day, dominating the Eagles’ defense to help “America’s Team” pick up a 40-34 win over their rival.

CeeDee Lamb Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The first score, a 36-yard pass from the quarterback Dak Prescottput the Cowboys in the lead 14-10 in the early part of the second quarter.

The second grab for six points was also extremely important – tying the game at 34-34 on a 7-yard touchdown with under six minutes to go.

This continues a big season for Lamb, with his season totals now up to 91 receptions for 1,207 yards and eight touchdowns.

The win moves Dallas to 11-4 on the season and still alive in the NFC East chase, with a playoff spot already clinched.

Next up, Lamb and the Cowboys will hit the road on a short week at the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night at 7:15 pm CT.

As for the rest of the Sooners in the NFL, here is a recap of how they did in Week 16:

Arizona Cardinals

(Sun 19-16 vs Tampa Bay on Christmas Day)

WR Marquise Brown: 3 receptions on 6 targets for 57 yards, 1 Rush for 1 yard

3 receptions on 6 targets for 57 yards, 1 Rush for 1 yard OL Cody Ford: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Saw playing time in a reserve role OL Marquis Hayes: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Kyler Murray: DNP (IR List)

Atlanta Falcons

(Sat 17-9 at Baltimore)

DL Amani Bledsoe: DNP (Practice Squad)

Baltimore Ravens

(W 17-9 vs Atlanta)

TE Mark Andrews: 3 receptions on 5 targets for 45 yards

3 receptions on 5 targets for 45 yards OL Ben Powers: Started at left guard

Buffalo Bills

(W 35-13 at Chicago)

DL Jordan Phillips: 1 Solo tackle, 1 Assisted tackle, 1 tackle for loss

Cincinnati Bengals

(W 22-18 at New England)

RB Joe Mixon: 16 Rushes for 65 yards, 7 receptions on 9 targets for 43 yards

16 Rushes for 65 yards, 7 receptions on 9 targets for 43 yards RB Samaje Perine: 4 Rushes for 3 yards, 3 receptions on 4 targets for 19 yards

Cleveland Browns

(Sat 17-10 vs New Orleans)

DE Isaiah Thomas: 1 Assisted tackle

1 Assisted tackle DL Perrion Winfrey: 1 Solo tackle, 2 Assisted tackles

1 Solo tackle, 2 Assisted tackles WR Mike Woods: 1 reception is 1 target for 5 yards

Dallas Cowboys

(W 40-34 vs Philadelphia)

LB Devante Bond: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) DT Neville Gallimore: 1 Solo tackle, 1 Assisted tackle

1 Solo tackle, 1 Assisted tackle WR CeeDee Lamb: 10 receptions on 11 targets for 120 yards, 2 touchdowns

Denver Broncos

(L 51-14 at LA Rams on Christmas Day)

OLB Nik Bonitto: 1 Solo tackle, 1 Assisted tackle

1 Solo tackle, 1 Assisted tackle S Delarrin’s Turner-Yell: 1 Solo tackle

Houston Texans

(W 19-14 at Tennessee)

DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo: 5 Solo tackles, 2 sacks for 11 yards, 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hurries

Kansas City Chiefs

(W 24-10 vs Seattle)

TE Blake Bell: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) OT Orlando Brown: Started at left tackle

Started at left tackle C Creed Humphrey: Started at center

Started at center LS James Winchester: Served as long snapper for 10 snaps

Las Vegas Raiders

(Mon 13-10 at Pittsburgh)

LB Curtis Bolton: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Los Angeles Chargers

(at Indianapolis on Monday Night)

Los Angeles Rams

(W 51-14 vs Denver on Christmas Day)

OL Bobby Evans: Saw playing time in a reserve role

Saw playing time in a reserve role QB Baker Mayfield: Completed 24 of 28 passes for 230 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 Rushes for 2 yards

Minnesota Vikings

(W 27-24 vs NY Giants)

LB Brian Asamoah: 1 solo tackle, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

New England Patriots

(Mon 22-18 vs Cincinnati)

OLB Ronnie Perkins: DNP (IR List)

DNP (IR List) RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 13 Rushes for 30 yards, 2 receptions on 3 targets for 5 yards

New York Giants

(Mon 27-24 at Minnesota)

DB Tony Jefferson: 1 Solo tackle

1 Solo tackle WR Sterling Shepard: DNP (IR List)

New York Jets

(Sun 19-3 vs Jacksonville on Thursday Night)

OL Dru Samia: DNP (Practice Squad)

Philadelphia Eagles

(L 40-34 at Dallas)

RB Kennedy Brooks: DNP (Practice Squad)

DNP (Practice Squad) QB Jalen Hurts: DNP (Inactive)

DNP (Inactive) OL Lane Johnson: Started at right tackle

Started at right tackle OL Tyrese Robinson: DNP (Practice Squad)

Pittsburgh Steelers

(W 13-10 vs Las Vegas)

S Tre Norwood: 1 Assisted tackle

San Francisco 49ers

(W 37-20 vs Washington)

OL Trent Williams: Started at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks

(Mon 24-10 at Kansas City)

CB Tre Brown: Saw playing time in a reserve role, no tackles

Washington Commanders

(L 37-20 at San Francisco)